Hishammuddin claims Pakatan’s asset declaration Bill a ‘fishing expedition’ for wealth

Hishammuddin claimed there were 12 government lawmakers who have yet to declare their assets. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The government’s Bill to compel federal lawmakers to declare their assets as well as those owned by their spouses and children is a poorly disguised attempt to “fish” for information on their net worth, Umno lawmaker Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said today.

The Sembrong MP demanded the Pakatan Harapan (PH) lead by example, and claimed there were 12 government lawmakers who have yet to declare their assets.

“I have been told before the motion was tabled yesterday, there are still 12 MPs who didn’t declare their assets, while 22 haven’t declared the assets of their families, including one senator who is a deputy minister,” Hishammuddin told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

He did not name the senator.

The government has four appointed senators who are also deputy ministers: Liew Chin Tong as deputy defence minister, Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin as deputy economic affairs minister, Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Raja Ahmad as deputy housing and local government minister and Marzuki Yahya as deputy foreign affairs minister.

“Asking the Opposition to do something is like a fishing expedition. You have to lead by example, prove to us that you’re sincere and that what you are doing is really transparent, because you are in power, we are not.

“So you want to fish for our assets and so on for what reason? And we are not in government right now. They will have to prove themselves because even without the motion, the numbers I said earlier had not complied,” said Hishammuddin, referring to PH lawmakers.

In a voice vote yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat approved the government’s motion to compel MPs and senators, their spouses and children under age 21 to declare their assets through a statutory declaration.

Lawmakers who do not comply will be referred to the Parliament’s Select Committee on Rights and Privileges.

MPs who make false declarations, however, could be charged under Section 3, Act 783 (Statutory Declaration) and Section 193 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term no more than three years or a fine.