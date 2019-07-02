Asset declaration for accountability, not ‘fishing expedition’, deputy minister tells Hishammuddin

Yeoh criticised Hishammuddin for failing to see that the move was to boost integrity and accountability in the legislature. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh criticised Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for calling mandatory asset declaration by federal lawmakers a “fishing expedition” to target the Opposition.

The Segambut MP also expressed bewilderment at the former defence minister’s refusal to see that the move was to boost integrity and accountability in the legislature.

“What a stupid question. It is our duty as elected reps to be accountable. This is basic. Common sense.

How come senior Umno politicians pretend not to know?’’ Yeoh wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Hishammuddin made the insinuation after pointing out that not all lawmakers with the ruling coalition have declared their assets despite Pakatan Harapan saying it would enforce this.

Parliament unanimously adopted the motion for mandatory asset declarations yesterday despite heavy initial resistance from the Opposition.