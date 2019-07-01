Khazanah names Tencent exec, AI firm founder as directors

A woman walks past the Khazanah Nasional Berhad logo at the front desk of the Khazana Nasional office in Kuala Lumpur on August 29, 2014. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional has appointed Tencent Holdings' Lau Seng Yee and SenseTime founder Professor Xiao’ou Tang as directors.

It also named To’ Puan Azian Mohd Aziz, the advisory head at the Attorney General’s Chambers, to its board.

“Khazanah welcomed the new members at its board meeting today, and looks forward to continue working closely with the Board led by our chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in delivering on our mandate as the sovereign wealth fund of Malaysia,” Khazanah said in a statement today.

Lau is senior executive vice president & chairman of group marketing and global branding at Chinese multinational Tencent, which is one of the world’s largest firms by market value.

Aside from founding SenseTime, a Hong Kong-based AI firm with a global presence, Xiao’ou is also a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Xiao’ou had been touted as a possible entrant into Khazanah’s board as early as last October

Following the general election last year, the entire board of directors at Khazanah resigned en mass to pave way for new appointments by the incoming administration.

Prior to that, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir had given signals that he intended to shake up the sovereign wealth fund by saying it has strayed from its original purpose.