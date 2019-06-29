Now, MCA co-operative chief claims board members forced to attack him over 1MDB funds issue

Kojadi chairman Ng Peng Hay also refuted the board’s claims that the RM15 million received from 1MDB’s charitable arm had nothing to do Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s account. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — In a bizarre new revelation, Koperasi Jayadiri Sdn Bhd (Kojadi) chairman Ng Peng Hay said today that the MCA co-operative’s board members were forced to refute his claims of interference with regards to the return of 1MDB funds.

Yesterday, Kojadi’s board members denied MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong attempted to block Ng’s meeting with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The board members also denied that the RM15 million grant Kojadi received from Yayasan 1MDB in 2012 as highlighted by Ng had anything to do with embattled former Barisan Nasional leader Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Kojadi’s board members further said they never decided for Ng to meet MACC over the RM15 million, adding that the decision taken on Thursday was only for further correspondence with MACC and for the matter to be discussed with the party leadership.

“Shortly after the issuance of the press statement last night, at about 10.30pm, one of the board members called me to apologise to me that he was ‘forced’ to sign the press statement,” Malaysiakini reported Ng as saying.

“Who forced the 11 directors to sign the press statement?... Thankfully, three other directors refused to sign,” he added.

Ng also claimed that the board had asked him to meet with “relevant authorities” over the matter, which he said would include the MACC.

“I wish to repeat that my intention is to safeguard the interest of Kojadi, by forestalling the listing of Kojadi in the coming MACC list resulting in freezing of Kojadi accounts, which will have a disastrous impact on Kojadi’s finances, staff morale, members confidence, payments of salary and collections of loans,” he reportedly said.

Ng also refuted the board’s claims that the RM15 million received from 1MDB’s charitable arm had nothing to do Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s account.

“The whole world knows monies in 1MDB, SRC International, Najib’s account and Yayasan 1MDB all belong to the people of Malaysia.

“I have been a loyal party member for 45 years. And, together with many other members, we are of the view that you are not fit to lead the party. I finally decided enough is enough. Hence, my decision to resign from the party (yesterday),” he said.