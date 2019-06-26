After deaths caused by wall collapse, groups demand action against Penang hotel owner

Fire and Rescue Department personnel search for victims of a landslide in Tanjung Bungah, George Town June 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — Two non-governmental organisations (NGO) have called for stern action to be taken against the Lost Paradise Hotel owner responsible for the retaining wall collapse that killed four foreign workers last night.

Sahabat Alam Malaysia (SAM) and the Tanjung Bungah Residents’ Association (TBRA) expressed their shock and dismay at the incident that claimed four lives.

SAM President and TBRA chairperson Meenakshi Raman said the owner must be taken to task for violating the laws as the retaining wall work was carried out illegally.

“Stern action must be taken with strong penalties imposed, unlike in the Granito case, where the contractors got off with a mere RM35,000 fine,” she said in a statement issued today.

She said the state authorities, including the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), must conduct investigations into this incident and not treat it as just another worksite accident.

MBPP has issued a statement to stress that the incident occurred during construction of a retaining wall on the slope between Jalan Batu Ferringhi and the hotel grounds.

The local council also confirmed that the hotel did not have any approval to conduct the construction work and that the illegal work was obscured from view as it was below the road surface.

“It is indeed shocking that no approvals from the MBPP for the retaining wall construction was obtained by the owners who allowed the earthworks, which appeared to be going on even in the late evening,” Meenakshi said.

She said it was clear that no lessons have been learnt from the tragic Granito landslide tragedy in Tanjung Bungah that happened on October 21, 2017.

She said the authorities, especially the MBPP, must take proactive measures to monitor and inspect all earthwork activities on the island, especially in erosion-prone areas such as Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang as well as other parts of Penang.

“The MBPP must not wait for complaints or tragedies to happen before taking action, when it is duty bound to act to ensure that the laws are being complied with,” she said.

“Otherwise, more lives will be lost in vain,” she added.

In the 9.25pm incident last night, four Myanmar workers were working on the retaining wall when it collapsed, killing all four.

All four bodies were recovered by 4.30am today and sent to the mortuary.