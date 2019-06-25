Penang Tamil school gets RM1m for new block

Headmistress V. Tamilselvi (middle) speaks to Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching during her working visit at SJK (T) Permatang Tinggi in Nibong Tebal June 25, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SEBERANG PERAI, June 25 — The Education Ministry has allocated RM1 million to SJK (T) Permatang Tinggi for the construction of a new block.

The school was initially allocated RM2.5 million to build a four-storey block with 21 new classrooms.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching said the school was short of funds as the total cost for the construction was RM3.5 million.

“So we will allocate the RM1 million shortfall so that construction can complete and the 859 students can have a conducive environment to study in these classrooms,” she told reporters after visiting the vernacular school here today.

The construction of the new building block started in 2015 but work ground to a halt when the school ran out of funding.

Teo said the funds to make up for the shortfall will mean the construction can be completed by the end of this year.