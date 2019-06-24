China seeks amicable resolution to trade war, says finance minister

Lim said Malaysia supported China’s One Belt One Road initiative and did not see it as a China’s attempt to dominate other countries. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — China says it seeks an amicable resolution with regards to the trade war with the United States, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

He said Beijing had reassured Malaysia that it did not seek to prolong the trade war.

“China seeks an amicable resolution based on mutual respect and mutual prosperity. We endorse that view and we hope there will be an amicable resolution based on mutual respect and benefits to all parties,” he said.

Lim said this in his remark during a luncheon in conjunction with the celebration of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM).

Lim said the trade war did not benefit anybody as it would dampen global trade in the long run.

“We could all end up as losers, there will be no winners and what benefit do we get if we all end up as losers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim said Malaysia supported China’s One Belt One Road initiative and did not see it as a China’s attempt to dominate other countries.

He said the initiative was based on mutual benefit and prosperity.

Lim also urged all countries to adhere to international laws and values.

“If you talk about the rule of law, you must show leadership by example.

“You can’t be talking about the rule of law, open commentary, free and fair trade and yet you break the very norms that you talk about.

“You must respect this value and this norm and there should be no bullying,” he added. — Bernama