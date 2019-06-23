PAS Ulama chief decrees ‘wajib’ to collaborate with others, bring Pakatan govt down

PAS Dewan Ulama chief Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Kuantan June 23, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 23 — It is “wajib” or obligatory for PAS members to collaborate with others to take the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration down, the Islamist party’s new Ulama wing chief Nik Muhd Zawawi Salleh has ruled today.

The Islamic scholar also said that nobody in PAS can dispute the fact that Malaysia is multi-ethnic and governing the country requires cooperation with other parties including former rivals Umno.

“God willing, we accept this fact. And we must also acknowledge the fact that there is no political strategy where any single party can rule individually. It must co-operate with others,” he said in his closing speech during the final day of PAS’ Muktamar or annual congress.

“And in the fight of PAS against Pakatan Harapan, it is ‘wajib’. To bring down the current government, it is ‘wajib’.

“In this issue, we cannot be at odds. We move forward, don’t look back,” he added.

He also told members that any judgment on tahaluf and ta’awun siyasi — Arabic terms referring to political consensus and cooperation — with former rivals Umno should come from top to bottom, to ensure a clear target for the party.

He stressed that as an Islamic movement, PAS must co-operate with other political parties.

“I do not wish to be calculative with these parties, for if I do then who will we work with? Surely we cannot work with Parti Amanah, or DAP?

“We still have other friends, and I am thankful that they represent all the races in Malaysia,” Zawawi said, adding it meant PAS will have an easier time approaching all communities and make them understand the party’s struggle.

He was especially appreciative of MIC, saying the Indian-based party was the first to approach PAS, even before Umno.

“They wanted to be with us, and we as an Islamic movement will accept anyone in with open arms.

“That is why we stress upon tahaluf and ta’awun, for all of it is for the sake of Islam and for the racial harmony that God has blessed our country with,” Nik Zawawi said.