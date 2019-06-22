PAS Youth forms new committee for daily meet to gain experience

Newly-elected PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin speaks to reporters during a press conference in Kuantan June 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 22 — Keen to gain experience, the Youth wing of Islamist party PAS has formed a new committee that will meet daily to discuss its outreach programmes, in a move to better address public concerns in various issues such as education.

New PAS Youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin who unveiled the 11-man committee’s line-up today said almost 40 per cent of them are under the age of 30.

“The main thing is experience. It is better to have someone with experience rather than none,” he told a press conference after the national PAS annual congress at Pahang Sports Complex’s Indoor Stadium.

Khairil added the agencies under the wing also largely consist of members and personnel under 30 years of age.

“The committee members were chosen from a variety of different backgrounds and educational levels, which reflect their positions within the wing.

“For a new chief like myself, it has certainly been a relief that the committee was formed without any internal conflicts getting in the way,” he said.

Given the relative speed of the committee’s establishment just two days after its annual congress, Khairil said the immediate priorities is to focus on rakyat-oriented programmes.

“This includes things like education, via our Integrated Islamic Core primary schools.

“Hopefully by next year we will be able to establish another school under our Integrated Islamic Core secondary schools,” he said.

Khairil also promised the committee seeks to be more inclusive with constant engagement of non-government linked organisations and institutes.