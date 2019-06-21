Umno-PAS steering committee meeting to take place next month, says Tok Mat

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan interacts with Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 21 — Umno and PAS will hold a steering committee meeting on July 12 between its leaders to discuss the findings of the technical committee chaired by the vice-presidents of both sides, said Umno acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Also known as Tok Mat, Mohamad said once the findings have been tabled and agreed upon, both parties will hold a roadshow at a future date, to impart upon the grassroots the charter of the unity of the ummah.

“The charter can then be used as a guide, and can be described as a scope of viewpoints,” Mohamad said at the start of the 65th PAS congress at the Indoor Stadium of the Pahang Sports Complex.

He added that on the state, division or area levels, implementation committees will be formed to carry out the charter.

“The key thing is the agenda to unite the ummah, and for this cooperation and understanding to be applied all the way to the grassroots level.

“That way no one will misunderstand anything about the agenda. I think this is a good thing, as all this while many have said the understanding has been restricted to the highest level of the parties’ leadership,” Mohamad said.

He waved off questions as to whether Umno and PAS have already begun discussions over seat allocations for the 15th general election.

“As mentioned by Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi and other senior leaders, we have not yet reached that stage.

“When that happens, best to leave the discussions to the highest leadership on both sides,” Mohamad said, referring to PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.