Mujahid calls for uniform fatwas, Shariah laws to ensure fairness

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah yesterday called for uniform fatwas on issues of national interest. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — There must be uniform fatwas and Shariah laws which would ensure fairness to all parties, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

This was in line with the decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah yesterday who said there should be uniform fatwas on issues of national interest which could be implemented at the state level after approval by the National Fatwa Council and the Conference of Rulers’ Council.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree was in line with the current government’s efforts to streamline the Syariah Criminal Offences laws which could a guide and foundation to the states,” he said in a statement here today.

Mujahid also supported Sultan Abdullah’s decree to empower the Shariah courts holistically.

He said this was in line with the efforts of the government to empower Shariah courts by improving existing laws and preventing a collision between civil and Shariah laws, improving the infrastructure of the courts and the capabilities of Shariah judges. — Bernama