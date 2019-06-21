At congress, Hadi labels Pakatan a ‘kakistocracy’

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang delivers his opening remarks during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 21 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today described the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as a “kakistocracy” — a term his DAP foe Lim Kit Siang had used several times on the previous Barisan Nasional government under Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Hadi said the description came from regular Malaysians whom he claimed were fed up with PH’s alleged economic and political misdirection a year after winning the general election.

“We are witnessing a confusion of political and economic direction under the Pakatan Harapan administration, which until now has failed to give ideas and nationalistic purpose based on Islamic references.

“It is too long for me to list the weaknesses of the Pakatan Harapan government which only knows how to blame others and revive and rebrand programmes from the previous government which they criticised, to the extent some had called the Pakatan Harapan government as weak and undependable or a kakistocracy,” he said in his policy speech at the opening of the 65th PAS annual congress here.

Originating from two Greek words kakistos meaning “worst” and kratos meaning “rule”, kakistocracy means a government made up of the worst people.

A PAS member listens to party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s opening remarks during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Hadi maintained that PAS will create a welfare state, which he said is based on equal distribution of economic wealth to all regardless of their creed, race or political beliefs.

He also said PAS is against corruption, but stressed that investigations must be based on the rule of law.

“Any allegations of corruption or breach of trust must be investigated and charged in the courts fairly by the judges, not put on trial in the court of public opinion by the ministers,” he said.

He added that PAS was not speaking theoretically but has “proven itself” based on its “clean record” in running three states: Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah.