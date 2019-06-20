Zawawi Salleh now PAS Ulama chief

Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi was appointed as the new Dewan Ulama chief at the 58th PAS Dewan Ulama in Kuantan June 20,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, 20 June — Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh went up the ladder today from deputy to chief of PAS’ powerful clergy wing after he won the post uncontested, succeeding Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed.

Senator Datuk Johari Mat was also announced as PAS Ulama’s deputy chief, while the vice-chief post will go to Khirul Muntanazar Ismail. Both men won the posts uncontested.

Their names were read out by PAS selection committee chairman Mohd Fuad Mohd Salleh during the debate session of the party’s clergy wing’s “muktamar”, or annual convention.

Twelve other new members of the Youth working committee were also named: Zulkifli Ismail, Azhar Yaacob, Md Nor Hamzah, Mohd Asri Daud, Zulqarnain Hassan, Prof. Badruzzaman Yusof, Ismi Md Taib, Najhan Halim, Nushi Mahfodz, Ustaz Nazri Chik, Ustaz Ahmad Yahaya and Mokhtar Senik.