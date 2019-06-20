Zamri Vinoth slandered Perlis PAS, delegate explains after slamming Youth meet organiser

Perlis PAS Youth secretary Mohamad Azreen Jumri speaks during the Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Gambang, Pahang June 20, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 20 — The PAS Youth leadership has been criticised for allowing controversial preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu to address delegates during its ongoing muktamar or annual congress yesterday, as he is unfit to do so.

Perlis PAS Youth secretary Mohamad Azreen Jumri said today the decision to allow Zamri to make a speech was “disappointing”, claiming that his words do not reflect his actions.

“He has slandered Perlis PAS for being the mastermind behind the recent sacking of imams in the state, as well as rebelling against the will of the sultan,” he said during the last day of the wing’s muktamar at Bukit Gambang Resort.

Azreen claimed many of the comments uttered by Zamri in the past were highly negative, and in certain cases, he specifically mentioned Perlis PAS.

“This is a criticism of us all, and as such, is quite shocking. Even more shocking was when he was given the opportunity to address the muktamar.

“We feel it is inappropriate. The leadership should have more closely scrutinised who they permit on stage to speak, and we strongly recommend they do so in the future,” he said.

Zamri Vinoth speaks during Muktamar 2019 in Gambang, Pahang June 19, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Yesterday, Azreen’s colleague, Amirul Jufry, who is also Perlis PAS’ Unit Amal volunteer corps chief, questioned the party leadership over Zamri’s attendance, accusing the latter of slandering his community.

Azreen was referring to the sacking of 25 imams in Perlis on January 3, which also saw 10 others transferred via a letter dated December 31 last year, issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council.

No decision was publicly given for the sackings and transfers, but the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail was reported on January 5 to have said this was done as part of efforts to improve the management of mosques in the state as well as enliven them.

Zamri, said to be a disciple of controversial Islamic televangelist Dr Zakir Naik, has previously courted controversy for supposedly insulting Hinduism in a lecture earlier this year. Over 800 police reports were filed in response to this.