Political cooperation with Umno a ‘nightmare’ to Pakatan, says PAS Ulama chief

PAS Mursyidul Am Hashim Jason presents a Dewan Ulama membership card to Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed during 58th PAS Dewan Ulamak convention in Kuantan June 20, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, June 20 — The “taawun” or political cooperation between PAS and former rival Umno remains a “nightmare” to Pakatan Harapan (PH), the former’s Ulama wing chief Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed said today.

Speaking at the Islamic clergy wing’s muktamar or annual congress here, Mahfodz explained that the political cooperation is a strategic move to consolidate Malay votes.

“The consolidation of votes that involves Malay-Muslim votes through the ‘taawun’ of PAS and Umno is an effective strategy to ensure that Malays, as the core race, become the determinant of political stability in the country.

“If the consolidation of votes is done well and perfectly, at the very least, we will have formed a unified voice of 65 per cent of Malay voters,” he said during his address.

Mahfodz then explained that PAS, which garnered 2,039,722 votes in the 14th general election, if combined with Umno’s 4,078,928 votes, would have secured more votes compared to PH, which gained 5,795,954 votes.

“PAS and Umno have gained more votes than them. That is why PH would not allow the ‘taawun’ between PAS and Umno to be formed,” he claimed.

“In fact, following a series of by-elections, seven in the peninsular and one in Sabah, the ‘taawun’ between PAS and Umno has managed to win the majority of those by-elections.

“This proves from a political calculation that the ‘taawun’ between PAS and Umno has become a nightmare for the PH government. Coupled with the current mood of the people, especially among the youth, who are fed up with PH not fulfilling their manifesto and often blame the previous government after failing to fulfil their own agenda,” he claimed.

However, Mahfodz assured the delegates that any policies or course of action taken by the party is based on Islamic law which forms the basis of its struggle as enshrined under the party’s constitution.

Mahfodz also said that the opinions from the Ulama wing should be prioritised in any discussion involving the political cooperation with Umno to ensure it is based on defending Islam and not on the sole basis of race or politics.