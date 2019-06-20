Khalil’s deputy Khairil Nizam succeeds him as PAS Youth chief

Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi congratulates newly-elected PAS Youth Chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin (left) during the Dewan Pemuda PAS Muktamar in Gambang, Pahang June 20, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, June 20 — Outgoing PAS Youth deputy chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin has won the post of wing’s chief uncontested, succeeding his predecessor Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi.

In addition, his new deputy Ahmad Fadhli Shaari and vice-chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, also obtained their posts uncontested.

The names were read out by the chairman of PAS' selection committee Mohd Fuad Mohd Salleh, during the closing of the wing's muktamar or annual congress at the Bukit Gambang Resort here.

12 other new members of the Youth working committee were also named: Abdul Malik Abd Razak, Akram Ikrami Taib Azamudden, Izwan Abdul Halim, Juwahir Amin, Khairul Nazir Helmi Azhar, Mohd Al Ghazali Abu Bakar, Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo, Mohd Hafez Sabri, Mohammad Nadzim Ahmad, Muhammad Fadzli Abu Bakar, Muhtar Suhaili, and Roslan Md Esa.

Khairil first came to prominence when he obtained the position of Youth vice-president during PAS' internal elections in 2013, and subsequently in 2017 he was raised to the position of Khalil's deputy within the party.