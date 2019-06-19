Stall operator fined RM16,000 for hiring illegals

SEPANG, June 19 — A dessert stall operator was fined RM16,000 in default, three months imprisonment, by the Sepang Sessions Court here today for hiring three Indonesians who are social visit pass holders.

Judge Tengku Shahrizam Tuan Lah handed down the sentence on Rohani Mohd, 44 after she pleaded guilty to permitting the illegal immigrants to be at the Cendol Durian Runtuh Chow Kit stall at Jalan Raja Bot, Kuala Lumpur at 10pm on May 28, 2019.

The three Indonesians Rizaldy Sembiring, 21, Fitri Hariyanti, 27 and Riana, 29 were also fined RM500 in default two weeks’ jail each, for violating their social visit pass and working at the stall that night. — Bernama