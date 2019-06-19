Perak MB defends decision to buy new Camry fleet, says can better serve public

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters in Ipoh June 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — The decision by the Perak state government to buy 16 new Toyota Camry is to allow state executive councillors to better serve the public, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said.

He said maintenance for the old cars was high due to heavy usage.

“A car which has chalked up some 400,000km in mileage would certainly start to act up. When it acts up, we need to fork out money to repair it.”

“So when we get a new car, that comes with a five-year warranty, it will be more cost effective to maintain,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat building here today after presenting funds to partially aided schools, Ahmad Faizal advised those who want to drive similar cars to work hard.

“For those who disagree with the state’s decision to buy the new cars, up to them. Our decision is right and it is not to show off,” he added.

The Perak state government reportedly spent a total of RM1.74 million to purchase the cars.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal has urged the federal government to fill the state education director post as soon as possible.

He said the position had been left vacant for the past seven or eight months and it has taken a toll on the deputy director.

“I have discussed the matter with the minister and I hope the new director’s appointment will be sped up as the deputy director can’t carry out the duties of a director for so long,” he said.

Asked if the delay in appointing a new director was due to overlapping candidates, Ahmad Faizal said there have been discussions on the candidates.

“A candidate has been agreed upon and we request the candidate be allowed to report to work,” he said, adding that a name was submitted to the Education Ministry about two months ago.