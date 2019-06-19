It’s a wrap, next action with prosecutors, police say of PKR assault case

A man sits in front of a PKR flag painted on a roller shutter in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The police have submitted their completed investigation papers on the alleged assault of a PKR research officer by a state party leader to the deputy public prosecutor for the next course of action.

Selangor criminal investigation chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat told The Star that the police have completed their evidence gathering and recorded the statements from all involved in the case classified as causing injuries and criminal intimidation.

“The investigation papers will be forwarded to the deputy public prosecutor for the next course of action,” he was quoted as saying.

The alleged assault was said to have taken place on May 16 at an office in Bukit Gasing at 10am.

The purported victim was an unnamed volunteer researcher aged 26 who accused Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is also political secretary to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, of beating him.

According to the news report, the two had quarrelled before Farhash allegedly turned violent and beat the volunteer who sustained a broken bone as a result.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report on May 26, also producing a medical report from a private hospital.

Farhash is currently in the media spotlight after controversial blogger Raja Petra Kamaruddin claimed on Twitter that Anwar’s aide was helping Santubong PKR Youth leader Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz flee to a “safe house” in Manila to escape the sex video investigations he brought upon Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Farhash has denied the blogger’s claim, which included being at Kuala Lumpur International Airport when Haziq was arrested, saying he was in Petaling Jaya at a friend’s shop at the time.

However, Farhash raised eyebrows when he told online news portal Malaysiakini yesterday that Azmin should resign as minister if the sex allegations are true.

His boss Anwar, however, disagreed, saying there was no need for Azmin — who is also PKR deputy president — to resign, and called on all party members to use the proper channels to air their grievances and let the police conduct their investigations.