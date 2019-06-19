Despite outcry, Perak exco mulls keeping duck farms in Kinta Nature Park for eco-tourism

A visitor takes pictures of some birds at the Kinta Nature Park in Batu Gajah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 19 — The Perak government is considering allowing two duck farms to remain in operation at the Kinta Nature Park at Batu Gajah amid health and environmental concerns.

State executive councillor in charge of tourism, arts and culture Tan Kar Hing said the farms may even be included as part of the state’s eco-tourism plans to promote Perak’s third gazetted state park.

“This was part of a management plan... Under the plan, the park would be separated into conservative zone and also leisure zone,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

The duck farms have been a bone of contention for nature lovers who have been pressing the state government to take action, but Tan said studies have shown that effluence from the two poultry farms has not affected the water quality in the park.

Previously, the state government asked for time to relocate the duck farms that are said to have been in operation at their current locations for at least 20 years, before the area was gazetted a state park under the purview of the Perak State Parks Corporation.

The two farms are among the state’s key exporters of duck meat to Singapore.

Tan also told Malay Mail that the state will be working to improve the infrastructure at the Kinta Nature Park.

“Allocation has been obtained from Perak State Parks Corporation to have electricity and water supply in the park,” he said, but was not able to disclose the amount during the interview.

He added that the parks corporation has until July to prepare the facilities.

Kinta Nature Park is about 40km from Ipoh and was first set up in 2000. It was gazetted as a state park last year.

It is a popular destination for nature lovers, especially bird watchers as it is home to over 150 bird species.