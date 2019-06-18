PAS MP slams Teo for getting non-Muslims’ feedback on Islamic studies

Khairuddin questioned whether the survey is part of the DAP lawmaker’s personal initiative or an official Education Ministry initiative. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — PAS’ Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali has criticised the deputy education minister for allegedly inviting all Malaysians to provide feedback on how to improve the Islamic studies subject in primary schools.

According to Khairuddin, Teo Nie Ching reportedly made the invitation via a post on her Facebook page yesterday, which she later removed. The PAS lawmaker also noted that a similar announcement is still available on the Education Ministry’s website.

“Although Teo Nie Ching has removed her post on Facebook yesterday, the invitation is still displayed on the Education Ministry’s official site. It is saddening that she wishes to involve non-Muslims in this matter.

“By involving non-Muslims in a matter like this, it only shows that the deputy education minister is providing a wide space for non-Muslims to interfere in the affairs of Muslims,” Khairuddin said on Facebook today.

The Kuala Nerus MP also questioned whether the survey is part of the DAP lawmaker’s personal initiative or an official Education Ministry initiative.

“If this is an official Education Ministry initiative, why doesn’t the minister himself, who is a Muslim, make an announcement as it is common knowledge that matters concerning the interests of Islam and Muslims are really sensitive especially in the New Malaysia era,” he said.

Khairuddin also urged the Education Ministry to clarify if non-Muslims have also been appointed to its Islamic Studies Special Task Force (PPKPI).