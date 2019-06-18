No decision yet on Haziq’s position, says ministry sec-gen

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz (centre) is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

PUTRAJAYA, June 18 — The fate of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz as senior private secretary to the deputy primary industries minister has not been decided yet following his suspension over the sex video scandal, said ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Tan Yew Chong.

Tan confirmed that Haziq had replied to the show-cause letter issued to him on June 12 but declined to say whether the ministry or Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin would decide on the matter.

“Wait for the deputy minister, who is away in Paris on official duty,” he told reporters at the ministry’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering here today.

Shamsul Iskandar said last Thursday that Haziq, who confessed to be one of the two men in sex videos which implicated a minister, has been suspended from his post.

Haziq, who joined Shamsul Iskandar as a contract officer in January this year, was also ordered to reply to the show-cause letter within three days.

A news portal had reported that Haziq replied to the show-cause letter on Friday and the ministry was studying his reply. — Bernama