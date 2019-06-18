Najib claimed no vested interest in SRC International during Cabinet meetings, says witness

Former deputy chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mazidah Abdul Majid arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex June 18, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak declared he had no vested interest in SRC International Sdn Bhd during Cabinet meetings over the granting of government guarantees on the SRC International’s RM4 billion loan applications in August 2011 and February 2012, the High Court heard today.

Former deputy chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mazidah Abdul Majid testified that Najib had made the declarations to the Cabinet ministers present at that time when he sought their approvals over the granting of government guarantees on the SRC International loan applications.

“According to notes recorded in the minutes of both meetings, Najib did not declare his vested interest in SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“Moreover, not a single Cabinet ministers had asked Najib to leave the Cabinet meeting either during or before the memorandum was being discussed,” she said in her testimony.

She said the both meetings chaired by Najib as prime minister, took place at the Prime Minister’s Office, Putrajaya on August 17, 2011 and February 8, 2012 respectively.

During the course of the trial, witnesses have testified that the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) gave a total of RM4 billion in loans in 2011 and 2012 to SRC International, with money allegedly flowing through other companies before being transferred into Najib’s accounts.

Mazidah is the 40th prosecution witness of Najib’s ongoing trial involving seven charges of abuse of position, criminal breach of trust and money-laundering over RM42 million of SRC International’s funds.

