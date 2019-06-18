Let police do their job, says Anwar of sex video investigation

Anwar said neither he nor his party will be drawn into speculating about the progress of the police investigation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, June 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday reiterated his party’s stand on letting the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) handle the alleged sex video investigation.

He said he (the party) did not want to make any speculation and it was up to the PDRM to resolve the case.

“As I’ve said earlier, let PDRM do their job. I don’t want to make any speculation but we will hear from PDRM,” he told reporters when met at the Aidilfitri open house organised by Malaysia Indian Muslim Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Mimcoin) at the Civic Hall, Petaling Jaya last night.

Anwar said this to comment on a report by Australian media news yesterday that there was no digital alteration nor manipulation of photos in the pornographic video linked to a minister.

The report also mentioned foreign experts analysing the video could not confirm whether the individual in the video was the minister in question.

Asked about the unity of the party over the incident as there was an alleged division in the party, Anwar insisted the party was still strong.

“The party is still united. I was in Sabah and Sarawak, all divisions attended. They came, they asked questions. Of course, people are concerned on what’s happening. That’s the way.

“My concern is do not cast aspersions against anybody. We should rely purely on facts and clear evidence because this is not the culture that we promote and support,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar hoped to work with Mimcoin in the future.

“I look forward to working with Mimcoin in the near future. This friendship or ‘ukhwah’ will continue and be further strengthened and enhanced,” he said. — Bernama