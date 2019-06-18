Azmin’s lawyer claims sex clips point to ‘organised, systematic attack’

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali waves as he leaves an Aidilfitri open house in Gombak June 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Lawyer N. Surendran has alleged today of an “organised and systematic” attempt behind the release of sex videos attacking minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Surendran, who acts as the latter’s counsel, also insisted that the videos are “fake”, and were “a slanderous and politically-motivated attack” against the economic affairs minister.

“There are obvious signs of an organised and systematic attempt to discredit and bring down the minister with this false and malicious attack. The perpetrators had access to leaked personal data of party members, sophisticated means and a clear political agenda.

“We trust the police will get to the bottom of this soon, and identify and take action against the culprits according to law,” he said in a brief statement.

Surendran also confirmed that Azmin’s office was contacted by the police on Sunday to record his statement as part of their investigation, and Azmin subsequently did so yesterday.

Yesterday, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the police have recorded 21 statements as part of their investigation, and 17 police reports have been lodged to date.

PKR deputy president Azmin has been implicated in a three-minute video clip, featuring two men having sex, which was leaked earlier this week.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, a fellow PKR member and senior aide to Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, has accused Azmin of being his sexual partner in the videos.

Azmin has denied this and called for investigations into claims that his own party members may have leaked the sex videos implicating him.

He had pointed out that the sex videos were circulated through a WhatsApp group that contained the phone numbers of PKR division leaders and lower-rank office bearers.