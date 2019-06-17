Publisher unhappy he was issued double summons by traffic police

Publisher Ng Chee Guan (centre) is unhappy with the way he was treated by traffic police over an alleged traffic offence. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 17 — Unhappy after being handed a double summons, a 56-year-old publisher has vowed to fight his case in court.

Ng Chee Guan said he was stopped by police during a roadblock at Jalan Universiti in Kampar on June 4 at 11.20am after police accused him of running the red light.

“When I was flagged down, the first officer asked to see my identity card and driving license.

“After he could not find any discrepancies with my documents, his colleague came over and demanded I stepped out of my car.”

“When I asked to show proof that I had ran a red light, the second officer got agitated and pulled my car key from the ignition in an effort to get me to alight from my car,” he claimed during a news conference called by Perak MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau here today.

To calm down the situation, Ng said he stepped out of his car and offered to be handcuffed and brought to the police station.

“But the policeman proceeded to issue me two summons. One for running the red light and the second one for refusing to accept the first summon,” he said.

Ng said he was sure he did not run the red light as he could see vehicles behind him passing the traffic light but was not stopped in the road block.

“I have been driving since I was 17-years-old and I am not a reckless driver,” he said, adding that he did not raise his voice when dealing with the policeman.

Due to the summons, Ng now has to present himself at Kampar magistrate court in August.

Bureau chief Low Guo Nan said while it was the right of police to issue summons, it was also the people’s right not to accept the summons.

Low questioned the purpose of police in issuing the second summon against Ng for refusing to accept the first summons.

“The traffic policeman’s action is tantamount to telling the people that police are always right and the people cannot question them,” he said.

Ng had lodged a report at the Sungai Senam police station here on Saturday.

Malay Mail has reached out to Kampar police for comments over the alleged incidents.