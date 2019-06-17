FAMA: No durian dumping in country so far

File picture of a vendor weighing a durian. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEREMBAN, June 17 — There has been no dumping of durians in the country so far, considering the rising demand for the ‘King of Fruits’, said Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director-general Datuk Ahmad Ishak.

Ahmad said the supply of durians for both the local and overseas markets was sufficient which at the same time had overcome the problem of dumping.

“Durians can be processed into paste and marketed locally such as the ‘tempoyak’.

“FAMA recently carried out a survey on tempoyak-based cuisine mainly for restaurant operators in Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and the Klang Valley. A million kilogrammes of durians were required for this market alone.”

This was a huge amount, he said, adding that the demand for kampung durians was also on the rise indicating that the need for processed durian products had also increased.

He said this after opening the 16th biennial General Meeting of the Negri Sembilan FAMA Sports Club here today.

The event was officiated by the state’s Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama