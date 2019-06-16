Rozali to be appointed as Seberang Perai Mayor, says exco

BUTTERWORTH, June 16 — Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) president Datuk Rozali Mohamud will be appointed as the Mayor of Seberang Prai once the MPSP is upgraded to city council status.

Penang Housing, Local Government, Town and Rural Development Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the decision on Rozali’s appointment was made during the state executive council’s meeting last Wednesday.

However, he said Rozali would officially be sworn in as the mayor after getting consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The date of the swearing-in ceremony before the Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas will be announced later,” he told reporters after opening the Local Authorities (PBT) Budget Preparation Process Training Course here today.

The upgrading of MPSP to a city council status has been agreed to and is expected to be announced by the federal government soon.

With MPSP attaining city council status, Penang will be the only state in Malaysia with all its local authorities having city council status. The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) received city council status in 2015. — Bernama