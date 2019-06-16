Kit Siang: Focus July Parliament session on IPCMC instead of sex video scandal

Lim admitted that the sex video implicating a Pakatan Harapan minister is the ‘greatest challenge’ facing the administration since the 14th general election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Veteran DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today urged fellow MPs to focus on issues that matter such as the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) instead of being distracted by the “Haziq Aziz” sex video scandal during the Parliamentary sitting next month.

The Iskandar Puteri MP admitted that the sex video implicating a Pakatan Harapan (PH) minister is the “greatest challenge” facing the administration since the 14th general election and the coalition must continue forging a “New Malaysia” rather than being derailed from its intentions.

“Are we going to allow the July Parliament session to follow the Opposition dictates to be obsessed with the Haziq sex video or can PH MPs turn it into the most historic Parliamentary session of the government where we begin to deliver the promises of a new Malaysia which had inspired Malaysians to bring about the historic peaceful and democratic change on May 9, 2018?

“Instead of the July 2019 meeting of Parliament being known as a ‘Haziq’ sex video session, I would like to see it be known as the IPCMC Parliament,” said Lim in a statement today.

He pointed out that for the first time in decades, Malaysia has an inspector-general of police (IGP) who is willing to commit himself to make the force corruption-free.

He added that the IPCMC Bill should be made public for feedback at least one week before it is debated in Parliament.

Lim also said IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has asked for time for the police to investigate whether the sex video is authentic or not.

“Malaysians must trust the police under a new inspector-general of police to carry out its duties independently, fairly and in a trustworthy manner to investigate the Haziq sex videos and the masterminds behind Haziq although they might have doubts about the role of the police under previous IGPs.

This is why I advocate that the important principle must be re-established that no one in Malaysia is above the law, whether the prime minister, Cabinet minister, attorney general, inspector-general of police or other high officers of the state,” he added.