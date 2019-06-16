Anwar: PKR won’t act against Haziq pending police investigation

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz pictured leaving the Dang Wangi police station June 15, 2019.

KUCHING, June 16 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pointed out that no action would be taken on Santubong Keadilan Youth (AMK) chief, Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who admitted his involvement in a close proximity video with a Cabinet minister.

He said that PKR would wait for police investigation beforehand and did not want to make a hasty decision by punishing Haziq until he was proven guilty.

“I am sure there must be a mastermind involved in the incident. No matter what, we leave it to the police to carry out their investigation and only strong evidence will support the allegation,”he said at a media conference after attending the Open House celebration by the Sarawak State PKR Leadership at the Youth and Sports Complex, here today. — Bernama