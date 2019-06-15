ILI cases in Rembau: Four Orang Asli test positive for Influenza B

On June 13 2019, the media reported a total of 14 people living in workers quarters in Kampung Kendong Baru in Kota, Rembau were diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI). — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, June 15 — Initial investigation based on throat swab samples taken from five Orang Asli patients who were admitted to the Tampin Hospital two days ago found that four of them tested positive for Influenza B.

Negri Sembilan Health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali in a statement today said that all of them were recovering well.

“At the rumah kongsi (workers’ quarters) in Rembau, the conditions of nine people who are receiving treatment are improving. No new cases and deaths recorded,” he said.

He said continuous monitoring would be carried out by the department.

On June 13, the media reported a total of 14 people living in workers quarters in Kampung Kendong Baru in Kota, Rembau were diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

Of these, five Orang Asli people were admitted to the Tampin Hospital for treatment while the remaining nine residents — four Orang Asli, three Bangladeshis and two Indonesians — were given outpatient treatment during the health screening carried out at the house.

Dr Zainudin said the cases recorded in Rembau had no relation with the epidemic in Gua Musang, Kelantan. — Bernama