Deputy minister says grilled over suspended aide’s sex video

Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin at the Melaka state police headquarters June 14, 2019. — Picture via Facebook/Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the police questioned him for five hours over his aide Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz’s claim of being in sex videos implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

On Facebook, Shamsul said he was questioned at the Melaka state police headquarters last night and appended pictures to show that he was there.

“Cooperating with the police in the investigation on Haziq Aziz since 7.15pm. Now it’s almost 11.15pm. Still holding up and going through the voice recordings,” he wrote.

Shamsul then posted an update around two hours later to thank supporters who accompanied him.

Yesterday, the deputy minister said Haziq was suspended with immediate effect and given three days to show cause over the sex videos.

He also described the aide as having gone absent without leave since the scandal erupted on Tuesday.

Haziq was arrested yesterday while trying to leave the country and is currently in the custody of the police who are investigating him over four offences including unnatural sex and distributing pornography.

On Tuesday, the first wave of two videos about 90 seconds each were spread to journalists on a WhatsApp group created for the purpose.

The minor PKR Youth leader later confessed on his Facebook page to being in the video and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has rejected the videos as fake and an attempt to assassinate his career and character while Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has also dismissed their authenticity.