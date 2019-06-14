Azmin’s accuser asked repeatedly for his Sandakan poll plans, says Sabah PKR Youth leader

Blisson said that Haziq had contacted him as early as April 27 and as many as seven times on WhatsApp seeking Azmin’s itinerary and accommodation information for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election campaign. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — As PKR is hit by a sex scandal, its Sabah Youth deputy chief Blisson Zainuddin today disclosed that he was contacted multiple times by Haziq Aziz for Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s itinerary in the run-up to the Sandakan by-election.

Blisson, who called for a news conference here, said he was seeking to clear the air amid conflicting reports about the alleged sex tryst rocking the Pakatan Harapan party.

He revealed that Haziq had contacted him last week — days before a series of sex videos emerged online — telling him not to let anyone else know of their WhatsApp exchanges where he had asked about Azmin’s by-election campaign itinerary.

“I felt weirded out with what he said, but I did not take it seriously,” he told reporters at Restoran Amjal in Lembah Pantai, just outside the Universiti Malaya campus here.

Until the sex videos started circulating over social media earlier this week and Haziq, who is part of the Santubong PKR division, emerged on Facebook, confessing to being one of the two men in it and accused Azmin of suddenly trying to silence him through a proxy.

Blisson told reporters that Haziq had contacted him as early as April 27 and as many as seven times on WhatsApp seeking Azmin’s itinerary and accommodation information for the Sandakan parliamentary by-election campaign.

“Throughout the campaign, I was contacted by this man several times asking me about Datuk Seri Azmin's schedule and activity ,including his accommodation details. That does not include several phone calls for similar request.

“Despite having a bad feeling, I gave in to him on the grounds of political pressure and my responsibility as a PKR leader,” Blisson said, reading aloud from a sworn statement.

He gave the dates Haziq contacted him as April 27, April 30, May 3, May 6-8 and May 10.

Blission explained that he was responsible for arranging and managing the movements of PH leaders in the Sandakan by-election, particularly those from PKR such as Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin.

Azmin is currently in the spotlight after explicit videos showing a purported lookalike having sex with another man went viral.

The economic affairs minister has strongly denied involvement in the sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

MORE TO COME