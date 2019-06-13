DPM: Chong Wei’s biggest success is uniting Malaysians through badminton

Datuk Lee Chong Wei reacts during a news conference to announce his retirement in Putrajaya June 13, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today said that the national badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s (DCLW) biggest success is uniting all Malaysians through the sport.

The deputy prime minister also thanked former world number one for having kept the Malaysian flag flying high at the international arena.

“I pray for DLCW’s success in every field he ventures into after this,” she tweeted in response to Chong Wei’s announcement of his retirement earlier today.

At a packed press conference at Menara KBS, Chong Wei announced that he would ‘hang up the racket’ after 19 illustrious years of playing for the country and winning various titles, including a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008, London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. — Bernama