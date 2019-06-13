14 people staying at workers’ quarters in N. Sembilan infected with influenza-like illness

SEREMBAN, June 13 — Fourteen people who are living in a workers’ quarters in Kampung Kendong Baru, Kota, Rembau here have been diagnosed with influenza-like illness (ILI), said Negri Sembilan Health director Datuk Dr Zainudin Mohd Ali.

He said the matter was confirmed in an inspection conducted by the department at the plantation workers’ quarters resided by 15 Orang Asli from the Jakun tribe from Pahang, five Bangladeshis and three Indonesians.

Dr Zainudin said five of the Orang Asli victims, aged between seven and 32, had been admitted to the Tampin Hospital for further treatment.

He said the remaining nine people, four Orang Asli, three Bangladeshis and two Indonesians, received treatment during the inspection.

“The victims are all in stable condition. Some clinical samples have been taken and sent to the laboratory and the results are expected to be out within two weeks,” he said in a statement here today.

Dr Zainudin said the ILI case in Rembau had nothing to do with the pneumonia case in Gua Musang, Kelantan. — Bernama