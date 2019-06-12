Two sisters killed after car plunges into ravine in Sabah

TAWAU, June 12 — Two sisters were killed when the car they were travelling in fell into a ravine after their mother lost control of the vehicle at Kilometre 56 Kalabakan-Sapulut Road near here this morning.

In the 8am incident, Nur Halisa Sufiyya Resmanshah, 7, and Nur Syaakur Safiyyah, 5, died at the scene due to serious injuries.

The victims’ mother, father and a younger brother who were also in the car escaped with minor injuries.

Tawau district police chief, ACP Peter Ak Umbuas in a statement said initial investigations found that the 33-year-old woman driver lost control of the car after she dozed off while travelling from Tawau to Labuan.

“The driver fell asleep at the wheel causing the car to veer onto the road shoulder before plunging into the ravine.

“Both children who were in the backseat were thrown out and killed on the spot,” he added. — Bernama