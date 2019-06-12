PKR comms chief says party may discuss sex clips allegedly involving leader today

Fahmi said PKR has not received any formal complaints or reports on the matter, making it premature for the leadership to come to any conclusion. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The PKR central leadership will meet today and possibly discuss sex videos purportedly involving a federal minister from the party, communications director Fahmi Fadzil said.

However, he also urged party members not to fuel the controversy by sharing the clips further, noting that PKR was previously targeted with smear campaigns against its leaders.

“The party has been the victim of similar tactics before so we should not ourselves help to disseminate this kind of material.

“The leadership has not had the chance to discuss and deliberate on the matter... We will have a bureau political meeting at party headquarters today, which will be held at an earlier time, but I am not sure if we will discuss on the matter later,” he told Malay Mail when contacted this morning.

At the moment, he said PKR has not received any formal complaints or reports on the matter, making it premature for the leadership to come to any conclusion.

The Lembah Pantai MP said the party would cooperate with any investigating authorities should reports be filed with the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision (MACC).

However, he clarified that the party leadership may not necessarily discuss the matter this evening as none of its leaders or members have been formally implicated.

“At the same time we should not to be prejudicial against any individual allegedly involved. We believe that one is innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Earlier today, an individual named Haziq Aziz uploaded a 30-second video confession on Facebook claiming to be the other person in the sex videos allegedly including a federal minister, which emerged on social media this week.

Haziq is said to be an aide to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who is also from PKR.

The series of short videos lasting roughly a minute-and-half have been making the rounds on social media early yesterday morning and show two men, one of whom resembles a serving federal minister, getting intimate with one another.