Ops Selamat 15: Johor records 19 fatalities in eight days

General view of Gombak toll during the Balik Kampung Ops Selamat campaign in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri on June 3,2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, June 7 — Johor has recorded 19 deaths due to road accidents in the eight day of the Ops Selamat 15/2019 conducted by police in conjunction with the Aidilfitri festive season.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader said the death toll involved 14 motorcycle accidents, three cars, and one pedestrian.

He said federal roads recorded six fatalities, followed by five cases on highways, municipal roads (four), state roads (two) and other roads (one case).

“As a whole, the Ops Selamat 15 has recorded 2,041 accidents (in Johor), an increase of 154 cases during the Raya period last year compared to 1,887 cases recorded for Ops Selamat 13/2019 for the same period.

“From the total, five district records the highest accident rates, namely Johor Baru Selatan (454 cases), Johor Baru Utara (290), Batu Pahat (232), Seri Alam (200) and Iskandar Puteri (190 cases),” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he added municipal roads also recorded the highest accident rate of 819 cases, followed by federal roads (448), state roads (347), highways (185) and other roads (170).

According to Mohd Khalil, among the main cause of road accidents in the country were the driver’s loss of vehicle control, following too close, veering into the opposite lane or carelessness.

“From the statistics, we can conclude that the increase of vehicles on the roads beside the lack of prudence and skills of drivers in handling cars are also reasons why accidents increase while weather condition is also a contributing factor,” he said. — Bernama