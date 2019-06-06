Aidilfitri: Jams galore in Kelantan

Vehicles drive on a highway in Kuala Lumpur. Kelantan is facing a high volume of traffic from other states during the festive season. — AFP pic

TANAH MERAH, June 6 — Kelantan just cannot cope with the high volume of traffic coming from other states during the Aidilfitri and Aidiladha festive seasons.

It was no different this Aidilfitri with practically every other town in the state getting clogged up with traffic because of narrow state roads and limited trunk roads.

The situation becomes exacerbated due to Aidilfitri open houses, weddings and shopping zones.

Checks by Bernama found the scene repeated among others here, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Machang, Pasir Mas and Jeli.

The trunks roads between these major towns were not spared either.

However, the situation at the duty free shopping zones in Rantau Panjang and Pengakalan Kubor were said to be okay as only about 50 per cent of the shops were open, today being the second day of Aidilfitri. — Bernama