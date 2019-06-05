Sarawak party challenges new MACC chief to go after ‘big fish’ in the state

Lawyer Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, June 5 — Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS Baru) urged new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya to make pursuing the so-called “big fish” in the state her top priority.

PBDS information chief William Manggor asserted that many such individuals remained free in the state despite reports made with the MACC previously.

“We hope that she will bring a new dawn for Malaysia, especially in combating corruption and abuse of power,” he said.

Manggor backed Putrajaya’s choice of Latheefa as the new MACC chief, noting she was reputed to have a fearless and no-nonsense approach.

However, he said she must still demonstrate that her affiliation with PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) previously would not affect her neutrality.

“So, in order to show that she is firm as the new MACC chief, she must act without fear and favour,” he said.

Manggor also urged PH to explain Latheefa’s appointment for the role as this was inconsistent with its general election manifesto to put such decisions up for Parliament’s consideration first.

Failure to adequately explain this deviation would reflect badly on the coalition, he added.

Latheefa was appointed to the post, effective June 1, for a two-year term.

She said resigned as an ordinary PKR member two days ago.

Latheefa replaced Datuk Seri Shukri Abdull who decided to shorten his two-year term by one year.

He was appointed to the post on May 17, 2018 after PH secured victory in the 14th general election.