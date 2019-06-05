Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Morning traffic on first day of Raya smooth along most highways

Published 23 minutes ago on 05 June 2019

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway (northbound) in Seberang Jaya June 4, 2019, on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway (northbound) in Seberang Jaya June 4, 2019, on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Traffic flow on most highways are reported to be smooth as of 9.30am.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said traffic was under control along PLUS’ highways, North South Expressway Central Link, Malaysia–Singapore Second Link Expressway, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway and Penang Bridge.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman reported that traffic along East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was also smooth in both directions.

However, he said traffic flow from the federal capital towards the Gombak toll plaza was high but under control.

A similar situation is happening along the stretch up to Genting Sempah, according to the spokesman.

The public can obtain traffic updates through toll free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM’s line at 1-800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia