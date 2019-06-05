Morning traffic on first day of Raya smooth along most highways

Heavy traffic is seen on the North-South Highway (northbound) in Seberang Jaya June 4, 2019, on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Traffic flow on most highways are reported to be smooth as of 9.30am.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman when contacted said traffic was under control along PLUS’ highways, North South Expressway Central Link, Malaysia–Singapore Second Link Expressway, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway, Seremban-Port Dickson Highway and Penang Bridge.

Meanwhile, a Malaysian Highway Authority spokesman reported that traffic along East Coast Expressway 1 and 2 was also smooth in both directions.

However, he said traffic flow from the federal capital towards the Gombak toll plaza was high but under control.

A similar situation is happening along the stretch up to Genting Sempah, according to the spokesman.

The public can obtain traffic updates through toll free Plusline at 1-800-88-0000 and www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM’s line at 1-800-88-7752 and www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama