Stay true to ‘authentic Islam’, says Sabah CM in Hari Raya message

Shafie urged Sabahans to put aside their differences, forgive and strengthen personal ties with one another. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 4 — In the face of adversity and challenges in a new political and social climate, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today reminded Muslims to stay true to Islam’s original teachings of peace and harmony.

He said Muslims are being threatened by the rise of extremist ideologies, deviant teachings, and terrorist movements.

“With all these going on, Muslims these days have to be more aware and wise in filtering information and understanding interpretations that are pure and true.

“Islam is a religion of peace and harmony. To stay true to its meaning, we have to hold strong to authentic Islam, that is the true teachings of Islam,” he said in his Hari Raya message this year.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president said Malaysia must not take the peace it currently enjoys for granted, adding that while Malaysia is the third most peaceful country in Asia, the said the country still faces a multitude of challenges to keep said peace.

“There is a small group of people who are trying to divide the people by making speculations and accusations. They have used all kinds of platforms to create concerns and anxiety. To me, this act greatly sets the people and state back because we have enjoyed a harmonious life all this while.

Shafie said that there is no point in having prosperity if the people are still imprisoned by fear.

He added that the state has been constantly tested, integrity wise.

“This has to be handled with care and requires the participation of all levels of society from the ground up. We have to join forces to rid this culture of giving and getting payoffs as an inducement,” he said.

Touching on the state’s economy, Shafie said that while the volatile global sentiment has had a negative impact on Sabah and the country, the government is looking for ways to solve the problem and help the people.

“We are still committed to promoting local products that can boost the arrivals of tourists to the state. The service and tourism sectors remain the biggest contributors to the state’s income.

“But we are looking at the agriculture sector with a new direction on modernising traditional farming, increasing productivity and fisheries,” he said.

On Hari Raya festivities, Shafie urged the people to put aside their differences and forgive and strengthen personal ties, visit family and friends back home and be careful on the road.