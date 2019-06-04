Perak RTD says emergency lanes might be open for Raya to ease traffic

Traffic is seen building up on the North-South highway as Hari Raya is around the corner, June 4, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainidin

IPOH, June 4 ― The Perak Road Transport Department (RTD) director Severinus Tukah today said that the authority has plans to open the emergency lanes for road users along the North-South Expressway near Slim River for Hari Raya.

This, Severinus said that would ease the traffic flow when people go back to their home after celebrating Hari Raya on June 7 and 8.

“The PLUS Expressway Berhad had suggested this plan. We will bring this matter to the ministry to get the feedback.

“However, the need to open the emergency lane not yet arise. Since May 29, the traffic flow is controlled in the highway. We will open the lane when it is necessary,” he told a press conference.

Severinus also said that the department had issued a total 1099 summons and notices, which involves a total of 884 offenses since May 29.

He added that the department had also checked 3,591 vehicles, which include 300 buses, 919 lorries, 1259 cars and 1113 motorcycles from May 29 until today.

Earlier, Severinus together with Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu handed over road safety leaflets and “duit raya” to the road users and children respectively at the Plaza Tol Ipoh Selatan.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal said urge road users to be more careful and patient when using the highways.

“The accident rate in the state is not at the worrying level at the moment. I hope the road users will continue to follow the rules when using the highways,” he said.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal also announced that the state government will be hosting the state level Hari Raya Open House tomorrow at the Stadium Indera Mulia from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Ahmad Faizal hopes that the number of visitors would surplus the amount of last year's Hari Raya Open House held at the Movie Animation Park Studios, which received about 48,000 visitors.