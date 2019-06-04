In Raya greeting, King reminds Malaysians to cherish peace, prosperity

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah at the Khalid Al-Walid Mosque, Defence Ministry for breaking of fast with armed forces personnel. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Maimunah Iskandariah, extended ‘Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri’ greetings to all Malaysians celebrating the festival tomorrow.

In his Aidilfitri message, which was aired over TV1 tonight, Sultan Abdullah reminded the people to appreciate the peace, security and prosperity prevailing in the country today.

He called on the people to foster the spirit of unity and keep away from matters which can threaten the prosperity of the country.

“In line with the multiracial and multi-religious nature of the country, Aidilfitri should be celebrated with joy by all Malaysians.

“I feel the culture of celebrating major religious festivals and the practice of visiting one another can serve as a strong bridge of solidarity for us in Malaysia,” he said.

Sultan Abdullah said he and the Raja Permaisuri Agong expressed their utmost gratitude to Allah SWT for His blessings that enables all Muslims to celebrate Aidilfitri after a month of the Ramadan fast.

He said he hoped that the prayers during the past month would have nurtured Muslims to be more devout.

The King also called on the people not to forget the sacrifices as well as services of the predecessors who left behind a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia for the benefit of the present and future generations.

Sultan Abdullah said he appreciated the sacrifices of those who have to be on duty during the festival, especially members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and Royal Malaysia Police as well as members of the government agencies, to maintain peace and prosperity in the country.

In the message, Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong also took the opportunity to thank the people who expressed condolences on the demise of his father, Sultan Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, on May 22.

“The outpouring of thoughts and love by Malaysians has indeed consoled my family. I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong pray for the people and our country to be always under the protection of Allah SWT and continue to prosper while staying clear of misfortune and disasters.

“Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to all my beloved Malaysians. Maaf zahir dan batin,” said His Majesty. — Bernama