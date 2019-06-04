Heading to PM’s Raya open house tomorrow? Here’s where to park in Putrajaya — but public transport still best bet, say cops

People take selfies during the prime minister’s Aidilfitri open house in Putrajaya June 15, 2018. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — About 1,150 parking lots have been made available for the public attending Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Aidilfitri Open House at the Seri Perdana Complex Precinct 10, Putrajaya, tomorrow.

Among the parking spaces provided are at the Putrajaya Lake Club, outside the Seri Perdana Complex and Puspanitapuri covering the entrance to the parking bays and front as well as basement parking lots.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the event would begin at 10am and was expected to end at 4.30pm tomorrow.

He said in order to facilitate the public who intend to attend the open house, 1,150 parking lots have been provided at 12 parking spaces around the complex.

People can also park vehicles on private land in Precinct 10 at fields located behind the official residence of the chief secretary to the government, on the right side of Puspanitapuri, at Jalan P10/ 4, at Jalan P10/7, along Jalan P10/8 and Persiaran Seri Perdana,” he said in a statement.

Apart from that, after parking their vehicles people can use the free shuttle bus service made available to take the public to Seri Perdana Complex from three locations, namely Putrajaya Sentral, Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Putra Mosque, starting at 9.30am.

Mazlan urged the public to plan their trip tomorrow to avoid traffic congestion and to use public transport as parking spaces were limited.

“Comply with traffic regulations and instructions given by the police personnel on duty.

“Be cautious of your surroundings and belongings to avoid pick-pockets and other crimes, and do not leave valuables in your vehicles,” he said, urging the public to make sure their vehicles were locked as well.

He said if there were any inquiries, the public could contact the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD) hotline at 03 88862222. — Bernama