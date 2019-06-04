Cabinet ministers extend Aidilfitri greetings

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attends a breaking fast event at Surau Sa’adiah in Muar May 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Several Cabinet ministers today extended Aidilfitri greetings to Malaysian Muslims, who celebrate the festival tomorrow.

They are Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin; Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo; Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Muhyiddin, in a social media post, called on Muslims in the country to take the opportunity of the occasion to forge goodwill among fellow humans, saying goodwill and love among humans are significant features of the personality of a Muslim.

“Sow the seeds of love among family members, relatives, friends, neighbours and Malaysians as a whole. Avoid hatred, hostility and strife. Be careful not to say anything that can cause prejudice and quarrels among Muslims and with the people of various races and religions in our country. Always maintain good manners and moral values,” he said speaking on behalf of his family.

Muhyiddin wished ‘Selamat Aidilfitri’ to all Muslims in the country.

Gobind, in posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, wished all Muslims in the country ‘Selamat Hari Raya’.

“Celebrate Aidilfitri with great joy and conviction. Hope the festival will be most meaningful to us all. Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he wrote and uploaded a 30-second video clip of him and ministry staff extending Aidilfitri greetings.

Mohamed Azmin said inter-racial unity and stability are achieved through the harmonious celebration of Aidilfitri by all Malaysians.

“Take the opportunity of Aidilfitri to bridge family ties and foster harmony in society,” he said in his Aidilfitri message.

Zuraida, in a post on her Twitter account, reminded Malaysians to exercise caution on the road and avoid wastage of food during the festive season. — Bernama