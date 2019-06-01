Police nab Johor man for trying to extort missing boy’s father

Police detained a 42-year-old man who tried to capitalise on the anguish of the father of an eight-year-old boy reported missing on April 16 by extorting money from him. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Police detained a 42-year-old man who tried to capitalise on the anguish of the father of an eight-year-old boy reported missing on April 16 by extorting money from him.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the suspect was nabbed in Permas Jaya, Johor Baru on May 18.

He said the suspect made his demand to Mohd Fauzi Abdul Ghaffar in a Whatsapp message on May 13 telling the latter that his son Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra was with him.

“Mohd Fauzi informed the police and the suspect was nabbed in Johor Baru. When interrogated, the suspect confessed that Muhammad Zahiruddin was not with him.

“He admitted trying to take advantage of the case because he was desperate for money,” Ahmad Dzaffir said when contacted.

According to him, the suspect is currently free on court bail pending completion of the investigation.

On April 16 around 8am, Muhammad Zahiruddin Putra was reported to have gone out of his house in Kajang to play and failed to return home.

His father lodged a police report the same day. — Bernama