Terengganu RTD officers to pose as bus passengers to catch bad drivers

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) officers will pose as express bus passengers to monitor and ensure public transport operators comply with the rules during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

Malay daily Kosmo! reported Terengganu RTD director Zulkarnain Yasin as saying that the operations which started on May 29 will be carried out until June 13.

“During this period, four RTD officers will pose as bus passengers every day and will take two trips involving two different destinations every day.

“I want to remind bus drivers and operators to comply with traffic rules as we will be constantly monitoring them,” he said.

Zulkarnain said the officers will take immediate action if the driver is found to commit offences such as cutting lanes, using a mobile phone while driving or driving above the speed limit.

He also said his department had previously checked RTD’s system and records on 10 bus companies which consisted of 135 buses and 254 drivers.

“We found that three drivers had outstanding summons and has been black-listed from driving passenger vehicles,” he told Kosmo!

Zulkarnain further added that the department also conducted random checks on 91 buses at the main bus station in the state.

“From the random check, five buses were blocked from operating for various reasons such as cracked side mirrors and poor tyre conditions,” he said.