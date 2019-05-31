RMAF striving to become a ‘full spectrum’ air force, says chief

Royal Malaysia Air Force (RMAF) chief Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks during a press conference for the 60th RMAF Day at Subang Air Base on May 30, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is striving to become a full spectrum air force that can boast higher capability, focus and ‘effect based operations’.

RMAF chief, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said that could be achieved through its Capability Development 2055 (CAP55) initiative, a long-term plan of transformation of RMAF’s capability from 2021 to 2055.

He said although the RMAF was only a medium-sized outfit, it had a very high capability in the region.

“RMAF’s capabilities will be developed more effectively and efficiently through the restructuring of key assets with existing and future support.

“CAP55 covers three vital thrusts comprising the development of human capital, the development of doctrines and the alignment of the organisation,” he said in a special interview with Bernama in conjunction with RMAF’s 61st anniversary tomorrow.

Asked about the achievements of RMAF over the last year, Affendi said sending RMAF troops on humanitarian aid and disaster missions in Palu, Indonesia last October was one of the highlights, where it helped tsunami victims in Palu using the A400M carrier.

“The A400M carrier was the only freight carrier that successfully flew large and heavy machinery from Jakarta to the SIS Al-Jufri Mutiara Airport in Palu.

“The carrier broke its own record by carrying 22 tonnes of excavators (hydraulic machinery to dig out earth) with additional four tonnes of other equipment, thus recording a total of 26 tonnes,” he said.

In October, an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the Richter scale and the tsunami had cost thousands of lives with over 30,000 more people displaced by the tragedy.

On the purchase of new fighter jets, Affendi said RMAF always optimises the capabilities of existing assets and enhances human resource capabilities and expertise based on doctrines in line with current affordability.

“For the future, RMAF plans to reduce the number of aircraft to multi-role aircraft capable of performing multiple tasks in one flight.

“This way, the cost of management and operations can be saved whilst achieving the objective of air defence,” he said.

He said this was incorporated in the CAP55. — Bernama