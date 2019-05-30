Agriculture Ministry says identifying best model to develop farm lands belonging to senior citizens

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said his ministry’s effort was to develop the elderly citizens’ land and at the same time attract young people to participate in the padi farming sector. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PENDANG, May 30 ― The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MOA) is identifying the best model in bringing together farm lands belonging to senior citizens in the country, to ensure good governance in land administration.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the effort was to develop the elderly citizens’ land and at the same time attract young people to participate in the padi farming sector.

“According to MOA data, on the average these elderly people each own two hectares of padi field which is rather small. So we are looking at some mini estate models in other countries and how these plots can be unified under a single governance mechanism.

“We should give those interested the chance to develop the padi fields and I am confident this will help the elderly who can no longer work on their land and encourage young people to become modern farmers,” he told a press conference after meeting Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) farmers here today.

Also present was MADA general manager Datuk Fouzi Ali.

Salahuddin added that 80 per cent of the farmers in Kedah and Perlis MADA areas are senior citizens. ― Bernama